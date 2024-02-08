J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,753 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,743 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 40,753 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of COIN opened at $122.07 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $187.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $111,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,245,947 shares of company stock worth $174,262,795. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

