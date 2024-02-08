J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dover by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,177,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,785,000 after purchasing an additional 274,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

