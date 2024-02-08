Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.82.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

