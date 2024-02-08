Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.55. 147,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $174.64.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.