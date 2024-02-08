Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $151.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.