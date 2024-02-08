Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 445 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $504.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

