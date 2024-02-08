Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,842 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $113.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

