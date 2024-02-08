Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $279.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.31 and a 52 week high of $279.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.95 and a 200 day moving average of $244.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

