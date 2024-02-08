Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 16,571 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Shares of TROW opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

