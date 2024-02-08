Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 631 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $159.95 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

