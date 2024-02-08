Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $386.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.78.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

