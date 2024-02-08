Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,011,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.7 %

WST stock opened at $413.00 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.02 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

