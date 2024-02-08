Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.