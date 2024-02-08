Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.83 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

