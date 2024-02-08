Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.57 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.49% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 147,593 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 328,584 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

