Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $342.72 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $346.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

