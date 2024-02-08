Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 48,442 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $103.79 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

