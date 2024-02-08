Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $65.62 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

