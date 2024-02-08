Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,923,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.