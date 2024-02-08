JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $22.39

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $23.73. JD.com shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 4,496,689 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

JD.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 173.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after buying an additional 528,663 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 111.7% in the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

