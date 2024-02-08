Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1,500.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $1,680.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,444.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,420.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,445.97.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

