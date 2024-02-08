Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 25,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,395,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,544,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $169,980.00.

Coursera Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COUR opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after purchasing an additional 291,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COUR

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.