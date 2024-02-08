Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $221,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $191,730.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $76.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,718 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,180,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $42,066,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the period.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

