Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $221,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $191,730.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $76.72.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,718 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,180,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $42,066,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the period.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

