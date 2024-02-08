JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JKS. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.30 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

JKS stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

