John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 116.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

