John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

