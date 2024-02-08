John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

HPI opened at $16.12 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

