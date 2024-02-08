Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,172 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.08% of Johnson Outdoors worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $66.98.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.