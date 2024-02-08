Jonestrading Raises Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $21.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 2,194,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.55. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,666 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

