JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$7.50

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.75.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 148,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,216. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$5.17 and a 52-week high of C$36.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of C$904.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.71.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,400.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

