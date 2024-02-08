Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

About Jubilee Metals Group

Shares of JLP traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 4,639,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.29. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

