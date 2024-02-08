Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
