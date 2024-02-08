KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,444 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 161.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.50, a PEG ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $137.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

