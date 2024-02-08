KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 67.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 152,164 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

