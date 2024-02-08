KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $126.20. 58,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,408. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

