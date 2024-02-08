KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 463.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 600,537 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.31. 244,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

