KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 115,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,079. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

