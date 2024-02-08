KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $457.66. 712,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.76. The company has a market cap of $366.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $458.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

