KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $13,647,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 188,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 211,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 681,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 588,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average is $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

