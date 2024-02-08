KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

