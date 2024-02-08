KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

TROW stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.81. 357,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,277. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

