KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 149,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 117,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
KDA Group Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The company has a market cap of C$47.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.
KDA Group Company Profile
KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KDA Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.