Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Kennametal Price Performance
Shares of KMT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 365,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.
Kennametal Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMT
Institutional Trading of Kennametal
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,066,000.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kennametal
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.