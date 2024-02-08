Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.57

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 54396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 625,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

