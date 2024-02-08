KeyCorp Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $325.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.22.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $300.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $183.42 and a 52-week high of $302.42.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $18,960,423 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.