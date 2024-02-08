KeyCorp Comments on STERIS plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for STERIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $225.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.37.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after buying an additional 444,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.