KickToken (KICK) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

KickToken (KICK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $12,157.72 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0140043 USD and is down -18.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $12,136.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

