Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kimball Electronics in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

