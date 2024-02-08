Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.62. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 350,888 shares traded.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
