Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.62. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 350,888 shares traded.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

