Kirby’s (KEX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kirby will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $1,303,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirby by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,118,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 300,187 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kirby by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 76,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.