KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $95.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

